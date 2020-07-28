NFL officially cancels preseason, Titans to open season Sept. 14

By Jim Wyatt, Titans Online
As part of the agreement reached Friday between the NFL and the NFLPA, all preseason games in 2020 have officially been canceled.
The Titans had been scheduled to play the Redskins, Giants, Buccaneers and Bears in this year’s preseason.
Season ticket holders will either receive a refund for the two canceled home games or can use those credits toward tickets for 2021.
Refunds or deferrals for the season can be requested here, now through August 7th:
The Titans are scheduled to open the regular season on September 14 at Denver.
The team’s home opener at Nissan Stadium is scheduled for September 20 vs. Jacksonville.
The Titans will work with state and local government officials to determine the number of fans permitted to attend games at Nissan Stadium this fall. The presence of, and the exact number of fans, has not yet been determined.
