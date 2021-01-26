New Union Rebels roll through T-Town Shootout

The New Union Rebels won the T-Town Shootout over the weekend . The Rebels rolled through the local elementary league regular season and tournament unbeaten.

After rolling through the Coffee County Elementary League regular season and tournament to finish unbeaten, the New Union Rebel elementary basketball team decided to take on a new challenge.

No surprise – the Rebels took care of business yet again.

New Union Rebels went to the Third Annual T-Town Elementary Shootout over the weekend and left with four impressive wins, outscoring their opponents 159-44 to claim the championship.

New Union picked up wins of 40-4, 41-21, 37-7 and 41-12.

Audie Nicoll paced the Rebels with 54 points in the tournament. Rylan Abellana added 20 points through the four-game tournament, and Mason Hastings 19.