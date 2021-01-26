New Union Rebels roll through T-Town Shootout

After rolling through the Coffee County Elementary League regular season and tournament to finish unbeaten, the New Union Rebel elementary basketball team decided to take on a new challenge.
No surprise – the Rebels took care of business yet again.
New Union Rebels went to the Third Annual T-Town Elementary Shootout over the weekend and left with four impressive wins, outscoring their opponents 159-44 to claim the championship.
New Union picked up wins of 40-4, 41-21, 37-7 and 41-12.
Audie Nicoll paced the Rebels with 54 points in the tournament. Rylan Abellana added 20 points through the four-game tournament, and Mason Hastings 19.