New Union makes clean sweep of Elementary Hoops Championships

  • New Union Rebelettes
  • New Union Rebels
The New Union Basketball teams made a clean sweep of the Elementary League Tournament Saturday night, Jan. 8, 2022.

NEW UNION REBELETTES 32, COLLEGE STREET COUGARS 8

Jenslee Nogodula led the way with 12 points, followed by Brylyn McAdams with 8 as the New Union Rebelettes took care of business in the Elementary Basketball Championships Saturday night at Coffee County High School.

Kinsley Pruitt added 7 points, including a 3 pointer in the first quarter to get New Union off to a hot start.

New Union Rebels 36, North Coffee Chargers 13

New Union’s high-powered offense took off early and put the game out of reach by the end of the first quarter as the Rebels led 18-0 after the first quarter.

Jaxon Pruitt and Cooper HInson led the way for the Rebels with 8 points apiece. Myles McIntosh and Kanon Creek each scored 6.

North Coffee was led by Ethan Arnold with 10 points.