New Union makes clean sweep of Elementary Hoops Championships

NEW UNION REBELETTES 32, COLLEGE STREET COUGARS 8
Jenslee Nogodula led the way with 12 points, followed by Brylyn McAdams with 8 as the New Union Rebelettes took care of business in the Elementary Basketball Championships Saturday night at Coffee County High School.
Kinsley Pruitt added 7 points, including a 3 pointer in the first quarter to get New Union off to a hot start.
New Union Rebels 36, North Coffee Chargers 13
New Union’s high-powered offense took off early and put the game out of reach by the end of the first quarter as the Rebels led 18-0 after the first quarter.
Jaxon Pruitt and Cooper HInson led the way for the Rebels with 8 points apiece. Myles McIntosh and Kanon Creek each scored 6.
North Coffee was led by Ethan Arnold with 10 points.