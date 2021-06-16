New Titan Bud Dupree anxious to get on the field

New Titans linebacker Bud Dupree hasn’t taken the field in his new helmet just yet.
But Dupree, signed this offseason after playing previously with the Steelers, is edging closer.
And getting more anxious.
“I am recovering well, and I am on schedule,” said Dupree, who suffered a torn ACL in Week 12 of the 2020 season. “As far as when they’ll let me practice and stuff, it is really up to (trainers and doctors) to decide how they want to go forward with it. But on my end, I am doing pretty good and just taking it day by day.
