New football jumbotron installation beginning this week

Ground is being broken and the beginning stages of installation are underway this week to erect the brand new jumbotron and scoreboard at Carden-Jarrell Field in Manchester.
Installation is expected to be done before the Raider football season begins Aug. 20.
This digital board will have a 16 feet by 32 feet viewing screen that is coupled with an additional 7 feet by 20 feet secondary digital board for regulation scoreboard.
According to the Coffee County Quarterback Club, this will be the largest screen that offers high definition video, instant replay and slow motion on any high school field in Tennessee to date.
The board will be completely paid for by the Coffee County Quarterback Club, sponsors and donations. Anyone wishing to be an in-game sponsor or a video sponsor can inquire by emailing josh.peterson.wmsr@gmail.com.
For over 60 years WMSR Thunder Radio has been your home for Red Raider football and will continue to be this fall. Coverage will begin every night with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame Show (delivered by Riddle Trucking) at 6 p.m. and the Al White Ford Lincoln Game Broadcast at 7 p.m. The Friday Night Thunder postgame show will follow the game every week with audio highlights, regional scores and your phone calls.
The Raiders open the season Aug. 20 at Franklin County. The first home game will be Aug. 27, when Tullahoma comes to town.