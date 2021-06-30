New CHS athletic directors officially take over July 1

Coffee County Central High School athletic department transition to new athletic directors becomes official on Thursday, July 1.
Wednesday, June 30 was the final day on the clock for AD Rebecca Koger. She will remain at the school as a teacher.
Meanwhile, on July 1 new co-athletic directors Brandon McWhorter and Brad Costello will take the reigns of the department. McWhorter will handle fall sports and basketball. Meanwhile, Costello will oversee wrestling and spring sports.
Fall sports return from the TSSAA mandatory dead period on July 12.