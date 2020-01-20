Nashville Sounds to Host Texas Rangers Winter Caravan

The Nashville Sounds announced that they will host the Texas Rangers Winter Caravan at Ole Smoky Distillery and Yee-Haw Brewing Co. at 6th and Peabody on Wednesday, January 29 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Recently named Nashville Sounds Manager Darwin Barney will attend the event along with Rangers left-handed pitcher Brett Martin and infielder Nick Solak. Joining Barney, Martin and Solak will be Rangers Director of Minor League Operations Paul Kruger.
Martin, 24, is a Morristown, Tenn. native and pitched in 10 games for the Sounds before making his Major League debut in 2019. In 10 appearances with Nashville, Martin recorded a 0.71 ERA (1 ER/12.2 IP) with 19 strikeouts. The left-hander made his big-league debut on April 19 vs. Houston and pitched in 51 games for Texas last year.
Solak, 25, played in 30 games for the Sounds last year after the Rangers acquired him in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on July 13. The top prospect out of the University of Louisville hit .347 with 23 runs, 16 extra-base hits and 27 RBI with Nashville before being promoted to Texas on August 20. He spent the rest of the season with the Rangers and hit .293 with 19 runs, 12 extra-base hits and 17 RBI in 33 games.
The event is free to the public and will include live music performed by Payton Taylor, player autographs, a Q&A session hosted by Sounds radio broadcaster Jeff Hem and Ole Smoky Distillery & Yee-Haw Brewing Co. at 6th and Peabody’s traditional trivia Wednesday with a baseball focus.
Earlier in the day the Sounds and Rangers contingent will visit Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt where they will visit Seacrest Studios and spend time with patients and families during room-to-room visits.
Media is welcome to attend the caravan event at Ole Smoky Distillery & Yee-Haw Brewing Co. at 6th and Peabody. Barney, Martin, Solak and Nashville Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse will be available for interviews from 5:00-5:30 p.m.
The 2020 season begins on Thursday, April 9 when the Sounds host the Iowa Cubs at 6:35 p.m. 2020 season ticket memberships are on sale through the Nashville Sounds ticket office. For more information on membership packages, call 615-690-4487, or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.