Nashville Sounds Group Outings for 2020 Season On-Sale

The Nashville Sounds announced today its premium hospitality and group areas are on sale for the 2020 season. Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, April 9 when the Sounds host the Iowa Cubs at 6:35 p.m.
First Horizon Park’s newest hospitality area Hit City Hall is positioned between The Band Box and The Fun Zone and will be able to accommodate groups of 500+, the most of any hospitality area in the ballpark. The amenities include over 4,000 square feet of space while parties enjoy their all-you-can-eat buffet in the climate-controlled area.
First Horizon Park offers several other hospitality areas, ranging from premier group seating behind home plate to general group seating in the outfield.
Hit City Hall – NEW in 2020
- $45 per person (minimum 50 tickets required)
- Climate controlled hospitality party tent located on the first base concourse
- Reserved seating along first base line in sections 122-124
- Conveniently located next to The Band Box and The Fun Zone
- Accommodates groups of 50-500+ (500 tickets required for exclusive use of this area)
- All-you-can-eat picnic with soda, water, tea & lemonade (two-hour service)
Field Suites – Four Available Per Game
- $2,250 per suite
- Private luxury suites with a hospitality host
- Accommodates groups of 30-50; may combine suites for larger groups
- Each suite includes 30 tickets and two parking passes
- Reserved group stadium seating behind home plate
- Climate-controlled suite located behind outdoor seating
- Access to the private bar and restrooms in the Field Suites lobby
- Suite catering options available
- Includes $450 food & beverage credit
- Additional tickets available upon request for $56.25 each
Budweiser Deck & Advance Financial Deck – Club Level
- $3,000 per deck
- Private party decks located on each side of the Club Level
- Accommodates groups of 50-100 (additional Club Level seats available upon request)
- All-you-can-eat picnic with soda, water & tea (two-hour service)
- Budweiser & Bud Light draft beer included
- Additional Club Level seat tickets available upon request for $65 each
Club Suites – Club Level
- $675 per suite
- Private luxury suite with hospitality host on the Club Level
- Accommodates groups up to 20
- Each suite includes 12 tickets and two (2) parking passes
- Access to the Brauer Club Lounge on the Club Level
- Climate-controlled
- Suite catering options available
- Additional tickets available upon request for $56.25 each
Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place
- $40 per person (minimum 20 tickets required)
- Party porch located above the right-center field wall
- Accommodates groups of 20-200 (200 tickets required for exclusive use of this area)
- General admission seating available in the porch
- All-you-can-eat picnic with soda, water & tea (1.5-hour service)
Hyundai Deck
- $36 per person (minimum 20 tickets required)
- Reserved seat in Corner Sections 100-102
- Accommodates groups of 20-250 (250 tickets required for exclusive use of this area)
- Party porch located in left field
- All-you-can-eat picnic with soda, water & tea (1.5-hour service)
George Dickel 4-Tops
- $100 per table (Mon-Wed) and $120 per table (Thu-Sun)
- Tables located beyond right field fence, in front of The Band Box
- Accommodates individual groups of four (4) or up to 108 total guests
- Includes four (4) tickets and table-top seating
- Wait service available to serve from The Band Box menu
AMi Power Alley
- $35 per person (minimum 20 tickets required)
- Party area located next to The Band Box
- Accommodates groups of 20-35
- Features popular 4-Top seating with exclusive hospitality host
The 2020 season begins on Thursday, April 9 when the Sounds host the Iowa Cubs at 6:35 p.m. 2020 season ticket memberships are on sale through the Nashville Sounds ticket office. For more information on membership packages, call 615-690-4487, or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com