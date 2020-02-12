Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Nashville Sounds Group Outings for 2020 Season On-Sale

The Nashville Sounds announced its premium hospitality and group areas are on sale for the 2020 season. Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, April 9 when the Sounds host the Iowa Cubs at 6:35 p.m.

The Nashville Sounds announced today its premium hospitality and group areas are on sale for the 2020 season. Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, April 9 when the Sounds host the Iowa Cubs at 6:35 p.m. 

First Horizon Park’s newest hospitality area Hit City Hall is positioned between The Band Box and The Fun Zone and will be able to accommodate groups of 500+, the most of any hospitality area in the ballpark. The amenities include over 4,000 square feet of space while parties enjoy their all-you-can-eat buffet in the climate-controlled area.

First Horizon Park offers several other hospitality areas, ranging from premier group seating behind home plate to general group seating in the outfield.

Hit City Hall – NEW in 2020

  • $45 per person (minimum 50 tickets required)
  • Climate controlled hospitality party tent located on the first base concourse
  • Reserved seating along first base line in sections 122-124
  • Conveniently located next to The Band Box and The Fun Zone
  • Accommodates groups of 50-500+ (500 tickets required for exclusive use of this area)
  • All-you-can-eat picnic with soda, water, tea & lemonade (two-hour service)

Field Suites – Four Available Per Game

  • $2,250 per suite
  • Private luxury suites with a hospitality host
  • Accommodates groups of 30-50; may combine suites for larger groups
  • Each suite includes 30 tickets and two parking passes
  • Reserved group stadium seating behind home plate
  • Climate-controlled suite located behind outdoor seating
  • Access to the private bar and restrooms in the Field Suites lobby
  • Suite catering options available
  • Includes $450 food & beverage credit
  • Additional tickets available upon request for $56.25 each

Budweiser Deck & Advance Financial Deck – Club Level

  • $3,000 per deck
  • Private party decks located on each side of the Club Level
  • Accommodates groups of 50-100 (additional Club Level seats available upon request)
  • All-you-can-eat picnic with soda, water & tea (two-hour service)
  • Budweiser & Bud Light draft beer included
  • Additional Club Level seat tickets available upon request for $65 each

Club Suites – Club Level

  • $675 per suite
  • Private luxury suite with hospitality host on the Club Level
  • Accommodates groups up to 20
  • Each suite includes 12 tickets and two (2) parking passes
  • Access to the Brauer Club Lounge on the Club Level
  • Climate-controlled
  • Suite catering options available
  • Additional tickets available upon request for $56.25 each

Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place

  • $40 per person (minimum 20 tickets required)
  • Party porch located above the right-center field wall
  • Accommodates groups of 20-200 (200 tickets required for exclusive use of this area)
  • General admission seating available in the porch
  • All-you-can-eat picnic with soda, water & tea (1.5-hour service)

Hyundai Deck

  • $36 per person (minimum 20 tickets required)
  • Reserved seat in Corner Sections 100-102
  • Accommodates groups of 20-250 (250 tickets required for exclusive use of this area)
  • Party porch located in left field
  • All-you-can-eat picnic with soda, water & tea (1.5-hour service)

George Dickel 4-Tops

  • $100 per table (Mon-Wed) and $120 per table (Thu-Sun)
  • Tables located beyond right field fence, in front of The Band Box
  • Accommodates individual groups of four (4) or up to 108 total guests
  • Includes four (4) tickets and table-top seating
  • Wait service available to serve from The Band Box menu

AMi Power Alley

  • $35 per person (minimum 20 tickets required)
  • Party area located next to The Band Box
  • Accommodates groups of 20-35
  • Features popular 4-Top seating with exclusive hospitality host

The 2020 season begins on Thursday, April 9 when the Sounds host the Iowa Cubs at 6:35 p.m. 2020 season ticket memberships are on sale through the Nashville Sounds ticket office. For more information on membership packages, call 615-690-4487, or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com