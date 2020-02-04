Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Nashville Soccer Club News and Schedule

Nashville Soccer Club embarked yesterday in its second leg of preseason training with the team traveling to Tampa, Fla. through Feb. 21.    

After a scoreless draw in the first preseason scrimmage last week, the Boys in Gold will now face their first MLS opponent when they meet Chicago Fire FC on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. CT Tournament Sportsplex of Tampa Bay. 

Just three days later, NSC will meet familiar USL Championship foe, Louisville City FC on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. CT from IMG Academy.  

For more information on Nashville SC’s training schedule, please contact the Nashville Communications Department (Communications@nashvillesc.com)   