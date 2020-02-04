Nashville Soccer Club News and Schedule

Nashville Soccer Club embarked yesterday in its second leg of preseason training with the team traveling to Tampa, Fla. through Feb. 21.
After a scoreless draw in the first preseason scrimmage last week, the Boys in Gold will now face their first MLS opponent when they meet Chicago Fire FC on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. CT Tournament Sportsplex of Tampa Bay.
Just three days later, NSC will meet familiar USL Championship foe, Louisville City FC on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. CT from IMG Academy.
For more information on Nashville SC’s training schedule, please contact the Nashville Communications Department (Communications@nashvillesc.com)