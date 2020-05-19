Nashville Soccer Club Joins All In Challenge

Nashville Soccer Club announced today its participation in the world wide digital fundraising movement “ALL IN Challenge” where prominent sports, music and entertainment figures are raising money by donating once in a lifetime experiences to help those in need.
As part of the ALL IN Challenge, Nashville SC is now auctioning through May 23 an ultimate experience which will give the winning fan first class access to the Gibson Guitar Riff show during the prematch ceremony as well as an autographed replica of the guitar. Included in this package are also four VIP suite tickets and the opportunity to meet the musical artist participating in the Gibson Guitar Riff that day.
Fans can bid on Nashville SC’s ALL IN Challenge now through May 23 by visiting https://allinchallenge.in/NashvilleSC.
Earlier this season Nashville SC introduced the Gibson Guitar Riff as a special ritual that will showcase different artists throughout the season as they increase the energy by riffing live on an NSC customized Gibson guitar right before kickoff. Rock artist Lzzy Hale was the first to perform the Gibson Guitar Riff in front of a 59,069-record crowd for a soccer match in the State of Tennessee in the club’s inaugural Major League Soccer match on Feb. 29.
To wrap up the package, the auction winner will also receive four personalized jerseys and a unique, freshly pressed match day record for the winner to take home. All of the money raised through this auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.
The ALL IN Challenge aims to be the world’s largest digital fundraiser in history by raising tens of millions of dollars to feed those in need. Food insecurity is a mounting issue but never more important than during COVID-19 and the unprecedented shortage of food resources our nation is facing. The ALL IN Challenge was created and built by Fanatics founder and executive chairman Michael Rubin, along with Alan Tisch, Gary Vaynerchuk, with support from the entire Fanatics team, all on behalf of the ALL IN Challenge Foundation.