Nashville Soccer Club and Captain Morgan Team Up To Help Local Covid-19 Relief Effort As Part Of MLS Unites

The Nashville and Middle Tennessee community is one of many across the globe that are currently facing a series of unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of MLS Unites, a league-wide platform designed to educate communities, entertain fans and elevate heroic efforts during the pandemic, and to show our love and commitment to the city and region we call home, our Nashville SC partner Captain Morgan has pledged an initial donation of at least $55,000 (US) to The Nashville Food Project.
Coinciding with this week’s MLS Unites programming, supporting those in need, the donation to The Nashville Food Project is part of Captain Morgan’s initial pledge of $500,000 (US) across the United States and Canada to assist local MLS communities affected by COVID-19. Captain Morgan is working with each of their nine local club partners, including Nashville SC, to facilitate an initial donation of at least $55,000 (US) to a charitable organization of the clubs’ choosing, and we couldn’t be more excited to have IRS 501(c)(3) The Nashville Food Project be the recipient of the donation. Each of the charities is focused on providing meals and relief to local COVID-19 frontline workers and community members in need during this difficult time. A full list of the organizations to which their donations are being distributed can be found here.
The Nashville Food Project uses community driven solutions to fight food insecurity through its ongoing programs. In the weeks since the March tornadoes that devastated Nashville and Middle Tennessee and in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Nashville Food Project has prepared and shared over 25,000 nutritious meals in communities most affected. The Food Project, in partnership with Fat Bottom Brewery and Nashville SC, has also launched a new initiative called Community Cupboard, which offers high-quality groceries to displaced hospitality workers and others who have experienced job or wage loss due to COVID-19. Captain Morgan’s donation will help provide 520 grocery shares for 270 families along with 20,000 meals for those facing food insecurity at this time. Fans can support by donating via the club’s ‘Never Give Up On You’ Donation platform.
“In times of crisis, it is crucial that we come together as a community to help our most vulnerable citizens,” said Brandon Hill, Nashville SC Sr. Director of Community Engagement. “One in eight Middle Tennesseans experience food insecurity so we’re proud to partner with The Nashville Food Project and Captain Morgan to support those neighbors in need. This project will provide thousands of meals to those individuals and families who are desperately in need of our help during these trying times.”
“Captain Morgan is proud and honored to be in partnership with Major League Soccer, and we remain committed to supporting this incredible league,” Captain Morgan, Vice President, Sam Salameh said. “During these challenging times, it’s important that we unite as a community and work to overcome this together. Captain Morgan is proud to be united with MLS and each of our partner clubs, in an effort to bring relief to our club communities across the United States and within Canada.”
For Nashville SC fans interested in getting involved in the relief effort, Captain Morgan will kick off The Captain’s Challenge on its Instagram channel (@CaptainMorganUSA) today Tuesday, April 21. The Captain’s Challenge will feature fans showing off their best nutmegging skills – that is, kicking a ball between someone’s or something’s legs. Don’t have a soccer ball at home? Feel free to get creative – a balled up pair of socks, a pillow, a roll of TP – almost anything will work. For those who live by themselves, it’s possible to nutmeg anything with legs, whether that be a table or chair. Captain Morgan will be taking select fan submissions and showcasing them alongside commentary from MLS legend Taylor Twellman.
For every qualifying video U.S. fans (21+) share to their public Instagram (in feed or stories) tagging @CaptainMorganUSA and including the hashtag #CaptainMorganDonation, Captain Morgan will donate $25 (US) up to an additional $50,000 (US)[1] on top of the initial pledge of $500,000 (US) to assist MLS communities affected by this crisis.
Nashville SC encourages all of our fans and fellow community members to join us, Captain Morgan and MLS to Unite for Those In Need. If you’re 21 or over, get ‘megging – we can’t wait to see what you’ve got. Please do it safely and responsibly: Captain’s Orders.
For more
information on “MLS Unites,” visit mlssoccer.com/mls-unites.
[1] Final amount to be split evenly among nine charities. The Captain’s Challenge ends Tuesday, May 5. Videos which do not qualify (e.g., show irresponsible or dangerous behavior) will not result in donation. See LINK for additional information.