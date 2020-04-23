Nashville SC’s Doolsta to take on D.C. United in EA Sports FIFA 20 match pres. by Hyundai on Friday

After beating Columbus Crew SC in an all-eMLS showdown, Doolsta is back to represent Nashville SC in another virtual version of a postponed match.
Nashville SC eMLS athlete Cormac “Doolsta” Dooley will take on D.C. United’s Mohamed “KingCJ0” Alioune Diop this Friday at 7 p.m. in a EA Sports FIFA 20 clash presented by Hyundai. The match will be streamed live on Nashville SC’s Twitch, Facebook and Twitter.
Here are all of the details on how you can get your soccer fix this Friday night:
The Basics
Competitors: Cormac “Doolsta” Dooley (NSH) vs. Mohamed “KingCJ0” Alioune Diop (DCU)
Venue: EA Sports FIFA 20
Time: 7 P.M. CT
Stream: Nashville SC Twitch, Twitter and Facebook
Format
Doolsta and KingCJ0 will face off over two legs, with the winner decided based on aggregate score. They will be using rosters built using the FIFA Ultimate Team tools. Both squads will wear their respective club’s jerseys, as Nashville SC’s jersey was recently added to the Ultimate Team mode.
Roster Rules
Normal FIFA Ultimate Team roster rules apply, with the additional caveat that each gamer must build their rosters with 10 club players and one Icon card.
Tale of the Tape
Doolsta joined Nashville SC for the 2020 eMLS season after completing a sweep of all three eMLS events in 2019 with the Philadelphia Union. Before this season was put on hold, Doolsta performed well with a quarterfinal finish in eMLS League Series One Philadelphia. After an early exit at eMLS League Series Two Portland, Doolsta found himself in 10th place in the eMLS standings. Meanwhile, KingCJ0 was having a solid year on the eMLS circuit, landing in 12th place before the season was paused. He was preparing to enter the Last Chance Qualifier at eMLS Cup with a first-round bye. At eMLS League Series Two Portland, Doolsta and KingCJ0 drew 2-2 in a hotly-contested match.