Nashville SC’s Alan Winn Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

Winn was a dynamic presence on the wing for Nashville all night against Indy Eleven on Saturday. In addition to scoring the team’s second goal of the first half, Winn had three key passes (passes leading to shots) and completed 37 of his 40 passes on the evening. Known for his ability to dribble around and past defenders, the 23-year-old successfully completed six of his seven dribbles in the victory.
The inclusion of Winn in the Team of the Week gives Nashville a fifth player to make Team of the Week in 2019 as Winn joins Ken Tribbett (x2), Daniel Ríos, Matt Pickens and Kosuke Kimura to make a Team of the Week. It’s the 12th time overall that a player has been honored by a spot on the Team or the bench from Nashville SC this season.
Nashville SC will be return to the pitch on Saturday when it travels to take on Swope Park Rangers in Kansas City at 7 p.m. Nashville returns home to First Tennessee Park on August 7 against Hartford Athletic presented by Puckett’s. Tickets to the match are still available