Nashville SC Touches Down in Orlando

Nashville Soccer Club arrived in Orlando, Fla. this afternoon in preparation for the MLS is Back Tournament. Nashville SC will continue its full-team training regimen from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex before kicking off its participation on July 8 against Chicago Fire FC at 9:30 p.m. CT on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and locally on 102.5 The Game and ESPN 94.9 Radio.
Follow Nashville SC in its participation in the MLS Is Back Tournament by visiting www.NashvilleSC.com and the club’s social channels on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.