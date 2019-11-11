Nashville SC to Potentially Add Players During Two-Day MLS Trade Window

With the 2019 Major League Soccer season in the books, Nashville Soccer Club will get the chance to take another step forward in its 2020 roster build this week with the opening of the two-day MLS trade window.
Starting at noon CT on Monday, November 11, all MLS clubs will have the opportunity to sign and trade players and assets for 55 hours until the trade window closes at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Once the window closes, the league will enter into a blackout period during which clubs will not be able to make any transactions until the conclusion of the 2019 MLS Expansion Draft on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
This window could represent another chance for Nashville SC to add more talent to its inaugural MLS roster. Going into this window, Nashville SC has seven players signed to its 2020 roster: Daniel Ríos, Cameron Lancaster, Derrick Jones, David Accam, Aníbal Godoy, Hany Mukhtar and Randall Leal.
After the window closes, Nashville SC will turn its attention to the MLS Expansion Draft as the club and Inter Miami CF will be able to select up to five players from other MLS clubs. Nashville SC will be holding an Expansion Draft party at Ole Red® Nashville on Broadway next Tuesday starting at 4 p.m. CT.