Nashville SC to Host Red Bulls II in Battle of Top 2 Offenses in East

How to Follow
Local TV Broadcast: MyTV30
Local Spanish Radio Broadcast: El Jefe 96.7
Digital Stream: ESPN+
Last Time Out
On Saturday night, Nashville SC used three goals, including two in the second half, to earn a draw against Ottawa Fury FC at First Tennessee Park. While Nashville gave up the final goal of the match, it fought to earn the point after falling behind 2-1 early in the second half. Daniel Ríos, Ropapa Mensah and Cameron Lancaster all scored in the draw as Nashville SC’s top three scorers each added to their tally. Mensah also added an assist in his Man of the Match performance.
Scouting New York Red Bulls II
New York Red Bulls II is the highest scoring team in the Eastern Conference, with 31 goals in 15 matches, the “Baby Bulls” are an offensive threat behind leading scorers Jared Stroud and Mathias Jørgensen. However, New York is coming off its worst result of the season this past Saturday, a 3-0 road loss to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, the most goals it has given up in a match this season. New York is one of the best home teams in the USL Championship, with 22 out of a possible 30 points at home, but on the road has been a different story with just 7 earned out of 15.
Storylines to Watch
1-1 Routine – Nashville SC and New York Red Bulls II have met three times over the last two seasons, and each result has been a 1-1 draw. That result says something about Nashville’s defense as New York has scored multiple goals in more than 57% of its matches over the last two seasons. While another draw would extend Nashville SC’s unbeaten streak in league play, a win would allow Nashville to leapfrog New York in the standings.
Top Two Offenses – New York Red Bulls II and Nashville SC feature the two best offenses in the USL Championship this season. New York has scored 31 goals in 15 matches while Nashville has 30 in 16. New York has scored 3 or more goals six times already this season, and Nashville isn’t far behind with five, including each of its last three. There are sure to be plenty of goals on Wednesday night if the stats hold true for each team.
Lancaster’s Streak – Nashville SC forward Cameron Lancaster has scored in each of the last five times he has taken the field. That streak is the longest in club history. Even more intriguing is that Lancaster has done his damage primarily as a substitute, scoring four of those five goals after coming off the bench. It’s obvious that Lancaster has no trouble scoring, but fans will be wondering if he can keep the streak alive on Wednesday night.