Nashville SC Single Game Tickets On Sale Now To General Public

Nashville Soccer Club announced Wednesday it has officially made single game ticket purchasing options available to the general public for the club’s inaugural season in Major League Soccer which kicks off against Atlanta United FC at Nissan Stadium on Feb. 29, presented by Renasant Bank.
Nashville SC’s inaugural MLS season enhances an already exciting list of events happening in Nashville in 2020 and everyone in Music City can be “N” for it. As part of the club’s community movement, Everyone “N” embraces everything that the city of Nashville and the game of soccer are: a community that shows pride and bands together for our city’s greatest moments.
Fans can secure their tickets by visiting NashvilleSC.com/Tickets or calling 615-750-8800.
In anticipation to Nashville SC’s historic moment in North American sports on Feb. 29, the club will host a series of fan engagement and community events during its MLS Kickoff Week and leading into the opening match against Atlanta United FC. Fans will have an opportunity to participate in multiple activities, which will include a ticket to the opening match. Details about these activities and how to participate will be made available in the coming weeks. Visit NashvilleSC.com/kickoff for more information.
In addition to these activities, Nashville SC is currently recruiting fans, supporters and local community partners to participate in their “One Nashville Under Gold” flag, the club’s community initiative to create a photo-mosaic with a collection of images representing Nashvillians from all walks of life that will be printed on a custom flag. Making its debut on Feb. 29 the flag will be presented at midfield during the pre-match festivities at every home match in 2020.
Fans can make sure they are part of Nashville SC’s historic inaugural season in Major League Soccer at the best price by purchasing Season Ticket Memberships starting at just $25 per game. Everyone “N” begins on Feb. 29, fans can visit NashvilleSC.com/Tickets or call 615-750-8800 to secure their seats.