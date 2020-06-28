Nashville SC Set to Play on Opening Night in MLS is Back Tournament Against Chicago Fire FC

Nashville Soccer Club announced Wednesday in conjunction with Major League Soccer that the club will be featured on opening night of the MLS is Back Tournament on Wednesday, July 8 by taking on Eastern Conference foe Chicago Fire FC, presented by Renasant Bank. Scheduled to kick off at 9:30 p.m. CT, the match will be nationally televised on ESPN and ESPN Deportes from the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Fla.
After the opening match against Chicago, Nashville SC will take on the Philadelphia Union, presented by Renasant Bank on July 14 at 7 p.m. CT on Univision (TUDN). The Boys in Gold will wrap up the group competition on July 20 against the host club Orlando City SC on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, also, presented by Renasant Bank in an 8 a.m. CT matchup.
Nashville SC was drawn as Team 6 in Group A of the MLS is Back tournament, which also features fellow 2020 Expansion Club Inter Miami CF and New York City FC.
Major League Soccer announced a change to the knockout stage qualifications in which the top three teams from Group A will now advance from the group stage. Only the top two teams from Group A were meant to advance originally. The format of the tournament will mirror a FIFA World Cup format with each team playing three group stage matches, and those results counting in the 2020 MLS Regular Season standings. Click here for more details on the competition.
