Nashville SC Season Comes to Close in

Nashville SC’s run in the 2019 USL Championship Playoffs came to a heartbreaking end on Saturday night at First Tennessee Park as it fell to Indy Eleven 1-0 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Indy’s goal came midway through the second half when forward Tyler Pasher ran onto a ball over the top of Nashville defense and redirected it to the far side of the goal for the match-winner.
Following the goal, Nashville SC pressed for an equalizer throughout the last 30 minutes, and looked to find it in the 89’ minute when defender Justin Davis sent a ball into the net. However, the linesman had the flag up for offside, and the goal was disallowed. Unfortunately there was no stoppage time magic for Nashville as Indy’s defense locked down the final minutes of the match to maintain the victory.
For Nashville, the loss ends an incredibly successful two-year run in the USL Championship that saw the club earn playoff berths in each season, set a season ticket holder record and showcase soccer in Nashville for over 300,000 fans at home matches throughout the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
Nashville SC now enters an offseason in which it will gear up for Major League Soccer in 2020. Next on the calendar for the club will be the MLS Expansion Draft on November 19. Season Ticket Memberships for the 2020 season are now on sale and start at just $25 a match.