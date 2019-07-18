Nashville SC Reschedules Match with New York Red Bulls II

Nashville Soccer Club announced today that the postponed USL Championship regular season match between the club and New York Red Bulls II has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. CST at First Tennessee Park.
The originally scheduled match was abandoned at halftime on Wednesday, June 26 as severe thunderstorms swept through the region. Despite an initial 2-1 lead in favor of the home team, the rescheduled contest will be played from the opening kickoff.
Tickets for the June 26 match will be honored on Aug. 21. If fans transferred or sold their June 26 tickets, the party who received or purchased them will have access to the rescheduled match. Additional tickets are available for purchase at https://www.nashvillesc.com/tickets.
Nashville SC (9W-5L-5D, 32 pts) will be back in action on Saturday, July 27 when they host Indy Eleven at Nissan Stadium, the club’s home when they join Major League Soccer in 2020.
Become an inaugural season ticket member for MLS at https://www.nashvillesc.com/mlstickets and get access to specially priced tickets for the two USL Championship matches at Nissan Stadium on July 27 and Oct. 12, 2019.