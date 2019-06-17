Nashville SC Rallies for Father’s Day Win in Hartford

On a rainy Father’s Day among the rolling hills of Connecticut, Nashville Soccer Club’s newest father and soon-to-be father stepped up to lead the club to a 3-2 comeback victory over Hartford Athletic.
Lebo Moloto, who became a father last year, scored a much-needed equalizing goal in the second half. Cameron Lancaster, who is due to become a father later this year, scored the match-winning goal in the final minutes of the match on a screaming shot that kissed the crossbar on its way into the net.
For Moloto, who scored twice on Mother’s Day last year, Sunday’s equalizing goal meant a lot to him on Father’s Day.
“It is special,” Moloto said. “I remember last year I scored on Mother’s Day. This year it’s on Father’s Day. I’d be happy if it were Mother’s Day or Father’s Day every weekend. Maybe that way I would bang goals every weekend.”
While Moloto’s goal was a well-placed shot and an important equalizing goal, Lancaster’s goal was as stunning as they come in professional soccer. It was the second goal in as many matches for the forward since he returned from injury. Minutes after having a free kick narrowly saved, Lancaster got the ball near the top of the box, cut towards the middle and fired a shot towards the top right corner that went in off the crossbar.
He also felt the impact of scoring on Father’s Day, but he was mainly happy to continue his good form as he gets back into the squad.
“After being out injured, it’s always nice to hit the ground running, get some goals in the bones, and get the confidence up,” Lancaster said. “I’m happy I was able to come on, get a goal and help the team get three points.”
For Head Coach Gary Smith, having Lancaster back in his arsenal of forwards is a massive boon to an offense that has been producing at a high clip during this six-match unbeaten streak in league play.
“It is all about getting a run of games, or minutes, and staying healthy,” Smith said. “He’s had a very frustrating time and it’s great to see him back on the field. That’s now two in two games. Even in that short 20-25 minute window, we can see the real intensity of his place in and around the penalty area. The free kick, he was slightly offside for another opportunity, he really could have had a couple of goals barring some terrific goalkeeping. In the end, the strike to win the game is worth of winning any game. I am so pleased.”
Sunday’s win was another notch in the belt of a Nashville team that has now gone unbeaten in six consecutive matches and has scored at least three goals in three of those six matches. Nashville SC also put up 32 shots in this match, shattering the single-match club record. The victory was the club’s first-ever second-half comeback win and first win after conceding two goals. Finally, the Boys in Gold also won their fifth road match of the season, beating last season’s total of four.
Moloto credits the club’s ability to come from behind and ability to win on the road to a mettle built over nearly two seasons together and a strong influx of fresh talent this season.
“We have a strong group of guys and have added up a couple of players who we can interchange playing at home and away,” Moloto said. “There’s been a little bit of rotation. We managed to play well overall. We told ourselves that it doesn’t matter if we are up [or down] 2-1, and we told ourselves that it doesn’t matter if we are playing at home or away. That’s been pretty good in terms of confidence.”
Nashville SC will put its six-match unbeaten run to the test this Saturday as it returns home for a rematch against Ottawa Fury FC.