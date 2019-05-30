Nashville SC Loses in PK’s to Fall Out of U.S. Open Cup Play

Nashville SC’s run in the 2019 U.S. Open Cup came to a crashing, heartbreaking end in penalties against Charleston Battery on Wednesday night at Hayes Stadium in Murfreesboro that finished 1-1 and 3-0 in penalty kicks.
Nashville SC controlled a huge majority of possession, winning the battle 68.4% to 31.6% and outshot the Battery 27-11. The Boys in Gold couldn’t find the finishing touch however as 27 shots produced just a single goal.
It was Charleston that struck first in the 24’ minute as forward Nicque Daley opened up the Nashville defense and scored on a breakaway, beating NSC keeper Connor Sparrow to give the Battery a lead against the run of play.
It took nearly 40 minutes for Nashville to find an equalizer, but in the 72’ minute Kharlton Belmar tapped in a Ropapa Mensah cross to give Nashville SC life and eventually send the match into extra time. More NSC chances went wasted in the two 15-minute extra time sessions and the match fell to penalty kicks.
Nashville missed its first three penalties while Charleston made three of its four, sealing the match for the visitors.
Here are three takeaways from the match:
1) Chances Wasted – The Nashville SC offense was electric, creating 21 chances, led by Justin Davis and Taylor Washington who each had four. The final touch was severely lacking, however, as Nashville managed just five shots on target despite dominating the run of play. It is a large opportunity missed for Nashville as it now will have to wait until 2020 before it plays another competitive match against an MLS club.
2) Belmar Finds the Net – The lone bright spot in the finishing was Kharlton Belmar who scored the single Nashville SC tally. It was his second goals of the season in all competitions and was set up beautifully by Alan Winn and Ropapa Mensah who supplied the assists on the goal.
3) A Break is Much Needed – Nashville SC has played eight matches in 26 days, two matches a week for the last four weeks, and legs are heavy throughout the group. Nashville SC will now get a chance to rest as it doesn’t take the field again in USL Championship play until June 9 at Bethlehem Steel FC.