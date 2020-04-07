Nashville SC Introduces Club’s Television Broadcast Talent

Nashville Soccer Club introduced Tuesday the club’s television broadcast talent for its inaugural Major League Soccer campaign. Tony Husband will take on play-by-play duties with Jamie Watson as the color analyst and Lori Lindsey between the benches as the club’s sideline analyst when the team returns to action.
As MLS has suspended play due to COVID-19, Husband, Watson and Lindsey will be active contributors to Nashville SC’s creative content team during the playing hiatus. Fans will be able to see content produced by the trio over the course of the coming weeks. Visit NashvilleSC.com and follow @NashvilleSC on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter to stay up to date with their content.
Husband joins Nashville after spending two decades with the BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation), covering soccer’s biggest competitions and leagues as we as some of the most iconic BBC Sports programs and major events including the Olympics, the FA Cup Final, Champions League football, World Athletics Series and Wimbledon.
He joined the ranks of the iconic TV sport’s show BBC Match of the Day in 2013 and is also part of the Final Score crew watched by millions of UK television viewers every Saturday afternoon on BBC1. He presented every night across the south of England on the BBC1 show “South Today”. Tony has a deep connection with American sports and has hosted coverage of both the NFL and MLB for BBC network radio.
After completing a 12-year professional playing career that saw him play for Real Salt Lake, FC Dallas, Orlando City SC and Minnesota United, Watson transitioned into a TV analyst role with Minnesota United in 2017. He was also the host of the Minnesota United Coaches Show on the ESPN radio affiliate in Minneapolis through 2019.
Watson has done regular TV work with MLS, International Champions Cup, USL Championship, Big East Network, Big 10 Network, FS2 and was a part of the 2019 MLS Cup playoff coverage on ESPN. His enthusiastic approach to covering the game and his work in the community with organizations like Special Olympics, Make-A-Wish, Big Brothers Big Sisters and others have helped intertwine himself into the community in which he lives and works.
Lindsey completes the team as a former professional soccer player who has represented her sport on both a national and international level. Her professional playing career spanned 13 years, with her most notable accomplishment representing the United States Women’s National Team at the 2011 Women’s World Cup in Germany, and helping the team earn the 2012 Olympic Gold Medal in London.
Lindsey is one of only four players to have played in all three U.S. professional women’s soccer leagues. She finished her career in December 2014 with Canberra United of the Australian W-League where she played two seasons. Lindsey was a two-time All-American at the University of Virginia and was twice named ACC Player of the Year, joining Mia Hamm as the only two players to accomplish the feat.
In addition to her work with Nashville SC, Lindsey is also a soccer analyst for the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and ESPN. She also travels the globe speaking, raising awareness and advocating for women’s equality and the LGBTQ community.
Complementing the TV broadcast talent, Nashville SC announced in February the club’s radio talent which includes John Freeman, Wes Boling and Kelly Glendenning as the primary voices of the action over the airwaves in English.
Visit NashvilleSC.com to stay up to date with all the club’s news and updates and follow @NashvilleSC on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Spotify to stay connected with the players, staff and the broadcast team.