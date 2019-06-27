Nashville SC Home Match with New York Postponed

Due to continuous lightning and severe weather in the area, Nashville SC’s Wednesday night match against New York Red Bulls II has been postponed to a date to be determined. Despite playing the first half during which Nashville SC led 2-1, the game will restart and be played in its entirety at a later date per league policy.
Nashville SC would like to thank its fans for their patience during tonight’s delays. Ticket holders for tonight’s match will be admitted to the rescheduled match between Nashville SC and New York Red Bulls II.
You must have your original ticket to this match to be admitted at the rescheduled date. If you have sold or transferred your ticket to this match, the ticket holder will be able gain admittance to the rescheduled match.