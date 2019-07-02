Nashville SC Has a Pair of Nominees for USL Midseason Awards

Tribbett has been named one of five nominees for Midseason Defender of the Year, while Ríos is up for Midseason Most Valuable Player. Fans can vote on the USL Championship’s website until July 3 at 11 a.m. CT.
Ríos has been leading the charge among Nashville’s forwards so far this season with 10 goals, halfway to his 2018 season total with North Carolina FC. He is also firmly in the race for the USL Championship Golden Boot, sitting in a tie for second place and firmly in first place in the Eastern Conference. For comparison, the next-highest active goal scorer from the Eastern Conference is Ottawa’s Mour Samb with seven goals.
Meanwhile, on the back line, Tribbett has been an anchor for Nashville SC as a central defender. He has won 96 of his 134 duels and 58 of 79 aerial duels while leading the Boys in Gold in blocked shots and clearances. In his 13 appearances this season, Nashville has a 0.61 goals against average and six shutouts.
This is the second year in a row that Tribbett has been up for Midseason Defender of the Year, as he won the fan vote last season as a member of Penn FC.
For the second year in a row, Nashville SC has multiple nominees for Midseason Awards. In 2018, Matt Pickens was nominated for Midseason Goalkeeper of the Year, Gary Smith was up for Midseason Coach of the Year and Ropapa Mensah was nominated for Midseason Young Player of the Year.