Nashville SC Extends Unbeaten Run In Thrilling 3-3 Draw with Ottawa Fury FC

Another exciting back-and-forth match for Nashville Soccer Club ended in a 3-3 draw against Ottawa Fury FC at First Tennessee Park on Saturday night.
Goals by Daniel Ríos, Ropapa Mensah and Cameron Lancaster were enough to extend Nashville’s unbeaten streak in USL Championship play to seven matches.
Both teams scored in the first half as Nashville SC got the on the board early with a beautifully-worked goal in the 9’ minute. Mensah and Lebo Moloto were credited with assists on Ríos 10th goal of the season, moving the MLS-signed forward into a tie for the league lead in goal scored, for the time being.
After Ottawa equalized just before the half on a free kick, Fury FC jumped out to a second half lead through a goal in the 50’ minute. It didn’t take Nashville long to return the favor as Justin Davis sent a free kick onto the head of Mensah who nodded it home from the near post.
It looked like Nashville SC would come away with all three points when substitute Cameron Lancaster came on and scored on his first touch to give Nashville a 3-2 lead in the 71’ minute. It was Lancaster’s fifth goal in his last five appearances, a club record. However, it was Ottawa who found the final goal as the visitors scored in the 81’ minute to equalize.
Here are three takeaways from the thrilling draw:
1) Ríos and Mensah Top the Chart
Forwards Daniel Ríos and Ropapa Mensah have started just three matches together up top for Nashville SC, but the pair have found a quick chemistry. In the three matches the combo has started up top, Ríos and Mensah have combined for four goals and two assists while leading the offense to 10 total goals. With goals for each on Saturday night, both are now atop the club’s all-time goal scoring charts with 10 goals each in a Nashville SC uniform.
2) Super-Sub Cameron Lancaster
Off the bench, Cameron Lancaster has been electric. The English forward has five goals in his last five appearances and four as a substitute. Diving deeper, in his past four USL Championship appearances, all as a sub totaling 94 minutes, Lancaster has scored four times. With a goal scored in five straight matches, Lancaster extends his Nashville SC record for consecutive appearances with a goal.
3) Moloto Providing the Service
When Nashville SC traded for midfielder Lebo Moloto before the 2018 season, Head Coach Gary Smith knew he had found his offensive engine. Moloto has powered the offense to a club record 10 goals in its last three matches. Moloto has been involved in four of the goals, with a goal and three assists, and with an assist on Saturday, upped his total assist tally to five on the season. His five assists are tied for fifth in the USL Championship this season.
Up Next
Nashville SC won’t have much time to rest as it will play a Wednesday night home match against New York Red Bulls II at First Tennessee Park. Red Bulls II is tied with Nashville in third place in the Eastern Conference standings with 29 points. Nashville would move into second place in the conference with a victory.