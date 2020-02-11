Nashville SC Announces Founding MLS Member Program for Season Ticket Members who Join Before February 29

Nashville Soccer Club launched today the first season ticket member program for the club’s inaugural season in Major League Soccer. The First String MLS Founding Members will be cemented in Nashville SC history and have exclusive access to numerous benefits for as long as they remain season ticket members.
The First String MLS Founding Members initiative aims to build an elite community of individuals who will forever be celebrated for joining the Nashville SC family in our historical inaugural season in MLS.
Everyone who becomes a 2020 Season Ticket Member by Feb. 29, 2020 will automatically be a part of the Nashville SC First String MLS Founding Member program. This select community will have the ability to enjoy life-long benefits as Nashville SC season ticket members and will be eternally etched in history with their names featured in the new Nashville SC Stadium.
First String MLS Founding Member Benefits Include:
- Name permanently displayed at the new Nashville SC stadium
- Priority for seat selection at the new Nashville SC Stadium
- Preferred pricing on Full Season Tickets
- Exclusive First String MLS Founding Member Scarf
- Opportunity to win prizes and exclusive experiences with monthly First String MLS Founding Member drawings
- Annual exclusive First String MLS Founding Member event
This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and limited to those becoming a Nashville SC Inaugural Season Ticket Member in MLS by Feb. 29, 2020.
Tickets to Nashville SC’s inaugural MLS match against Atlanta United FC, presented by Renasant Bank, are available through Season Ticket Memberships starting at just $425 ($25 per game) and through single game and group tickets. Be sure to secure your place in history with the best seats for Feb. 29 and throughout the inaugural season by visiting NashvilleSC.com/Tickets or calling 615-750-8800.