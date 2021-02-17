Nashville Predators make roster moves

Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has assigned defenseman Frederic Allard to Chicago (AHL).
Allard, 23 (12/27/97), spent the beginning of the 2020-21 season on loan with Villacher SV of the ICE Hockey League, Austria’s top professional league. The 6-foot-1, 179-pound blueliner posted four goals and 13 points – the third-most among team defensemen – in 25 games for Villacher to kick off his fourth professional campaign. Last season, he finished fourth among Milwaukee (AHL) defensemen in points (21) and assists (19) and tied for fourth in goals (2), helping the Admirals earn the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the AHL’s regular-season champions. Allard also established a career high in plus-minus at +24, the third-best mark among all Milwaukee skaters and tied for the fifth-best in the AHL.
Originally drafted by the Predators in the third round (78th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Allard has posted 74 points (14g-60a) in 181 career AHL contests – all with the Admirals – including a career-best 29 points (4g-25a) in 2018-19. Prior to turning pro, the Saint-Sauveur, Que., native skated four seasons for the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, tallying 177 points (34g-143a) in 250 games while serving as an alternate captain in his final two campaigns.