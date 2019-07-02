Nashville Fends Off Oklahoma City in Victory

The Sounds maintained the lead for the entirety of the game, defeating the Oklahoma City Dodgers 6-4. Pacific Coast League All-Star Seth Maness earned his fifth win of the season in the contest.
Two runs were scored by Nashville in the first inning, with one run scoring on an error. With the bases loaded, Angelo Mora overthrew second base after fielding a groundball. That scored Zack Granite and Scott Heineman to put the Sounds up 2-0.
Oklahoma City scored one run in the top of the second inning when they hit back-to-back doubles by Jon Kemmer and Jake Peter. Nashville responded with a run of their own in the bottom-half of the inning when Juremi Profar led off with a single and scored when Christian Lopes followed him with an RBI double to make the score 3-1.
Matt Davidson kept the offense going with a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning to extend Nashville’s lead to 5-1. It was his 21st homer of the season.
The Dodgers would hit a two-run home run themselves in the fifth inning. With two outs, Gavin Lux walked and Connor Joe hit the homer to bring the game to 5-3.
In the bottom of the seventh, Davidson hit another RBI with a double that scored Eli White. But Oklahoma City got that run back with a run in the top of the eighth after a sacrifice fly by DJ Peters. That made the score 6-4.
David Carpenter came into the game in the ninth and struck out two-of-three hitters he faced to finalize the victory at 6-4. That tied the five-game set at 2-2 to set up a series-deciding game Wednesday night. With first pitch at 7:05 p.m., left-hander Wes Benjamin (3-5, 6.56) starts for Nashville while right-hander Brock Stewart (2-6, 6.88) starts for Oklahoma City.
Post-Game Notes
– With the 6-4 win, the Sounds improved to 37-47 on the season.
– Zack Granite extended his on-base streak to 12 games after going 3-for-5 tonight. Since the streak started on June 20, he is hitting .393 (22-for-56) with 10 runs, three doubles, a triple, a home run, six RBI and three walks.
– Pacific Coast League All-Star David Carpenter earned another save tonight, giving him a league-leading 14 saves.
– Matt Davidson’s 21st home run was his first since June 24 versus New Orleans. He is now ranked tied-for-fifth in the Pacific Coast League. It was also his 17th multi-RBI effort of the season.
