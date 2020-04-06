Nashville Fairgrounds Demolition Update

Nashville’s MLS soccer posted an update on the ongoing demolition of old buildings at the Nashville Fairgrounds on Friday. The old structures are being razed in preparation for the construction of the new stadium for the Nashville SC soccer club. The new soccer stadium is set to open in 2022. Following is the club’s press release.
Demolition at The Fairgrounds continues to roll on as crews worked to start knocking down one of the largest structures on the site (last) week. This video shows the progress being made. Workers continue to clear the site to make way for Nashville SC’s new soccer-specific stadium, which will be the largest in the country with 30,000 seats. Stay tuned to NashvilleSC.com and Nashville SC on social media for more updates from The Fairgrounds.
