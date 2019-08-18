Nashville Fails to Sweep Omaha in Sunday’s Loss

The Sounds were unable to complete a four-game sweep against Omaha Sunday night, losing 7-4. Nashville scored runs in the eighth and ninth inning but were unable to stage a comeback.
Nick Solak led off the bottom of the first inning with the second inning. Scott Heineman scored Solak with his eighth home run of the season. That put Nashville up 2-0 early.
Taylor Featherston scored the first run of the game for Omaha with a solo home run in the top of the third inning. It was his first hit this season for the Storm Chasers. That cut Nashville’s lead 2-1.
There wouldn’t be another score until the sixth inning, where Omaha took the lead. Erick Mejia led off with a single and scored on a triple by Jorge Bonifacio. He scored the go-ahead run when Erick Weiss hit a single to put the score at 3-2, Omaha.
Eric Skoglund settled in for Omaha after allowing the home run to Heineman. He retired 15-straight hitters from the first inning to the middle of the sixth inning. He finished with 7.0 innings and allowed just the two runs in the first. He struck out three Nashville hitters.
Another run crossed the plate for the Storm Chasers in the seventh inning. Professional baseball’s stolen base leader Nick Heath walked and proceeded to steal second and third base. He scored on a wild pitch to make it a 4-2 game in Omaha’s favor.
Nashville was able to scratch across a run in the bottom of the eighth inning. Zack Granite tripled in the bottom of the eighth inning and scored on an infield single by Solak. That cut Omaha’s lead 4-3.
The Storm Chasers would respond to the Nashville’s late comeback attempt by adding three runs in the top of the ninth. Matt Davidson hit a solo home in the bottom of the ninth but that would be it, as Omaha finished off the Sounds 7-4.
The Sounds hit the road Monday for a 12-game, 11-day road trip the starts with a five-game series at Oklahoma City. With first pitch at 7:05 p.m., with right-hander Austin Bibens-Dirkx (0-3, 7.94) starting for the Sounds and will face Dodgers’ right-hander J.D. Martin (3-0, 5.40).
Post-Game Notes
– With Sunday’s 7-4 loss, the Sounds drop to 56-67 in 2019.
– The Sounds five-game winning streak was snapped Sunday, making it the third time this season Nashville couldn’t reach six-straight wins.
– After hitting his home run in the bottom of the first inning, Scott Heineman was replaced defensively in the second inning by Patrick Wisdom in right field.
– Matt Davidson’s home run was his 27th of the season, setting his single season career-high.
– Wes Benjamin recorded his fifth quality start of the season.