Nashville Drops Third Straight to Omaha

The Nashville Sounds found themselves behind early when the Omaha Storm Chasers put up eight-runs in the first inning. They were able to hold on to that lead for the remainder of the game, eventually putting the Sounds away, 11-3.
The eight-run inning in the first came on seven hits. Jorge Bonifacio hit a single with the bases loaded to score the first run. Two more runs scored on a Nick Dini single. Jecksson Flores hit an RBI single to add another. Humberto Arteaga would knock in two more with a single. The remaining base runs scored on an Erick Mejia triple to give Omaha the early 8-0 lead.
Tim Dillard gave up each of those runs but settled down and shutout the Storm Chasers for the next three innings. However, he gave up two more runs in the sixth inning, allowing 10 runs for his second consecutive start.
The first run scored for Nashville came in the fifth inning on a solo home run by Jett Bandy to lead off the inning. It was his ninth home run of the season.
Scott Heineman continued to stay hot for Nashville, hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning to put the Sounds down 10-3. It was the second night in a row Heineman recorded three hits.
Omaha would add one more run in the seventh inning to deliver the dagger and finish the score at 11-3. The loss puts Nashville on a three-game losing streak.
Tomorrow will be the final game of the series against Omaha and the final game before the All-Star break. First pitch will be at 2:05 p.m., where right-hander Esmerling Vasquez (1-1, 3.68) will be activated from the injured list to start for the Sounds while left-hander Eric Skoglund (0-1, 6.00) will start for the Storm Chasers.
Post-Game Notes
– With tonight’s 11-3 loss, the Sounds dropped to 38-50 on the season.
– Tonight’s loss gives Nashville a six-game losing streak against Omaha
– Scott Heineman extended his on-base streak to 16 games. He has reached base safely in eight-straight plate appearances. In the streak, he is hitting .400 (22-for-55) with 9 runs, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 3 home runs, 10 RBI and 4 walks.
– Matt Davidson had a multi-hit game tonight, giving him three multi-hit games in his last five games.
