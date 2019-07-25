Nashville Defeats Dodgers in Front of Sellout

In front of a sellout crowd of 10,734 fans, the Nashville Sounds beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 7-5 and avoided a three-game sweep. Nick Solak hit his fourth home run of the season and his 21st in Triple-A this season.
It was an early deficit for Nashville in the first inning when Oklahoma City put up three runs in the top half. Connor Joe doubled down the left field line to score Gavin Lux from first base. Keibert Ruiz hit a single to score Joe. DJ Peters scored on a Kyle Garlick sacrifice fly to score the third run of the inning.
Solak hit his home run in the bottom of the first to help alleviate the three-spot put up by Oklahoma City. That cut the lead 3-1.
The Dodgers scored another in the top of the second on an RBI groundout by Lux. But the Sounds responded with a Patrick Wisdom RBI single in the bottom-half of the inning to make it 4-2.
Nashville took the lead in the bottom of the third putting up their own three-spot. Matt Davidson and Wisdom both hit RBI singles to tie the game at 4. Juremi Profar would hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning to take the lead 5-4.
Christian Lopes added another run in the bottom of the fifth to make it 6-4. The Sounds followed with great defense in the top of the sixth inning, when Wisdom threw out Kyle Garlick at second base from left field on a laser. On the next play, Lopes made a diving grab in right field to rob another hit from the Dodgers.
Both teams would score runs in the seventh inning to make the game at 7-5. The Sounds brought in David Carpenter to finalize the score and give the Sounds a win.
The Sounds hit the road for a quick three-game series against New Orleans. The Sounds won’t return to Nashville until Tuesday, where they host El Paso and Albuquerque for two three-game series.
Post-Game Notes
– With tonight’s 7-5 win, the Sounds are now 43-60 in 2019.
– Patrick Wisdom’s start in left field tonight was his first in the outfield in his professional career.
– Matt Davidson extended his on-base streak to 18 games after going 2-for-4 tonight.
– Nick Solak hit his fourth home run with the Sounds tonight, all coming within his last six games.
– Wisdom’s three hits tonight marks a season-high for him. It’s also the fourth time he’s recorded three RBI, the last time was on June 26 at Memphis.
– David Carpenter is now 17-for-17 in save opportunities, leading all of Triple-A baseball.
The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.