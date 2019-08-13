Nashville Completes Comeback Win to Finish Series

In a game where the Nashville Sounds were trailing in the first half of the game, they were able to beat the Sacramento River Cats 13-10 thanks to a late seven-run inning on Tuesday.
The first runs of the game came from the Sounds in the top of the second inning. Patrick Wisdom led off with a double and Eli White traded places with him, hitting a double himself to score the first run. White would later score on an error to make it 2-0 early.
Sacramento grabbed lead immediately in the bottom of the second inning. Francisco Pena hit a solo home run to give the River Cats their first run. Levi Michael hit a two-run double to take the lead later in the inning to give Sacramento the 3-2 lead.
Both teams scored in the third inning. Wisdom hit an RBI single that scored Nick Solak and tied the game at 3. But Sacramento retook the lead on an RBI double by Pena and made the score 4-3.
The River Cats scored two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Michael had another two-run hit, this time a single. That gave Sacramento the 6-3 lead.
The Sounds made their comeback in the top of the sixth inning. With two runners on and two outs, Solak knocked them both in on a double to pull Nashville within one run. He would then score on an Andy Ibanez single to tie the game at 6.
Nashville exploded for seven runs in the top of the seventh inning. Wisdom led off with a double and reached third base on a passed ball. He scored on a Scott Heineman single. The Sounds would load the bases with no outs and Tim Federowicz walked in a run. Solak hit a single to move everyone up a base. Ibáñez finished the job with a grand slam to give the Sounds the 13-6 lead.
Four more runs were scored by Sacramento in the ninth but Nashville would win 13-10 and took the series against Sacramento, winning three games to one. The Sounds have an off-day tomorrow before beginning a quick four-game homestand against Omaha. Left-hander Joe Palumbo (2-0, 3.43) is set to start for Nashville while left-hander Jake Kalish (7-6, 5.23) is scheduled to start for Omaha. First pitch is at 7:05 pm.
Post-Game Notes
– With Tuesday’s 13-10 win, the Sounds improved to 53-66 in 2019.
– The Sounds went 6-1 on their road trip in California. Tuesday gave the Sounds their ninth series win.
– Andy Ibáñez’ grand slam was the third grand slam of the season by Nashville. It was the first grand slam of his professional career. His five RBI also matched the season team-high.
– Patrick Wisdom’s four hits was a career-high for him. He has recorded 32 three-hits games in his career.
– Wei-Chieh Huang, Shane Carle and Kyle Bird combined for 5.0 shutout relief innings to halt Sacramento’s offense.