MYFL Sends Three Teams to SMTYFA Super Bowl

Story by MYFL President Lawrence Phillips
The SMTYFA teams of MYFL traveled to Franklin County on Saturday to compete for spots in the SMTYFA championship games.
The Division 1 (5-6-7 year olds) and the Division 3 (10-11-12 year olds) went into the contests as the #1 seeds and the Division 2 team (8-9 year olds) went in as the #2 seed.
Division 1
Manchester Red Raiders vs Fayetteville City Tigers.
Avery Hodges and Kayleb Morris had two touchdowns each. Karson Wimley had a touchdown and an extra point. Macc Chappin also added an extra point. Braxson Wilder, Lawson Maychrzak, Lahne Meeks and Andrew Boles all had fumble recoveries.
Manchester 32 Fayetteville 0
The #1 seed Red Raiders who now boast a (9-0) record and still have not given a up a point will face the #2 seed Franklin County Rebels (8-1) in the SMTYFA Super Bowl on November 16th.
Division 2
Manchester Red Raiders vs Giles County Red Hawks.
Levi Scott ran for four touchdowns and Treyvion Mathis added an extra point conversion. The defense of the Raiders played “lights out” and did not allow the Red Hawks to score.
Manchester 25 Giles County 0
The # 2 seed Red Raiders (8-1)will now face the #1 seed Shelbyville Golden Eagles (9-0) in the SMTYFA Super Bowl on November 16th.
Division 3
Manchester Red Raiders vs Liberty Patriots
The story of the day and the performance of the year was put on by the Red Raider’s Caiden Martin. Martin ran for two touchdowns, had two “pick six” touchdowns, two “scoop and score” touchdowns and added an extra point conversion. Landen Abellana ran for a score and Kaysen Lowery threw a two point conversion pass to Tyler Martin and Jase Cashion added an extra point and held the Patriots to 13 points.
Manchester 46 Liberty 13
The #1 seed Red Raiders (9-0) will meet the #2 seed Shelbyville Golden Eagles (8-1) in the SMTYFA Super Bowl on November 16th.
The SMTYFA Super Bowl will be held on November the 16th with the Division 1 game starting at 12:00pm followed by Division 2 at 2:00pm and Division 3 at 4:00pm.
Location:
Bobby-Ray Elementary
504 N Chancery St
McMinnville, TN 37110
“GO BIG RED”