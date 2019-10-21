MYFL Closes Out 2019 With Homecoming, Sends 5 Teams To Playoffs

Story by MYFL President Lawrence Phillips.
All six MYFL teams were slated for action on Saturday.
In Tri County Youth Football League action Manchester played host to Watertown.
JR Division (8-9 year olds)
The game was hard fought between two teams that matched up really well on offense and defense and was decided by a single score. The Raiders offense couldn’t find a way to get through Watertown’s defense and ended up losing the contest.
Manchester 0 Watertown 6
After the game AJ Whitman was crowned JR Division Homecoming King. The Manchester Red Raiders JR Division finishes the season in 3rd place (4-2 ) and will play in the TCYFL Playoffs next Saturday October 26th against second place Gordonsville (5-1) at 3:30pm in Watertown.
Flag (5-6-7 year olds)
Walker Lovelace had touchdown runs of 25 and 35 yards. Tripp Trussler scored on a 35 yard run. Brodie Alijah added a two point conversion.
Manchester 19 Watertown 0
Kyson Norris was crowned as Homecoming King and Lilly Proctor was crowned as Homecoming Queen. The 4th place Raiders (3-3) advance to the TCYFL playoffs next Saturday to face first place Gordonsville (6-0). Game time is 12:00pm in Watertown.
SR Division (10-12 year olds)
Carlos Martinez lead the team in rushing and Isaiah Deadman ran for the Raiders lone touchdown. On a very strong defensive series the defense forced Watertown into the end zone for a safety. The Raiders fall to (1-5 ) and their season comes to an end without a trip to the post season.
Manchester 8 Watertown 14
Isaiah Deadman was crowned Homecoming King for the TCYFL SR Division.
SMTYFA
The SMTYFA teams played host to Liberty.
Division 1 (5-6-7 year olds)
The game was a forfeit as the Patriots Division 1 parents and coaches decided prior to making the trip to Manchester that they wanted no part of the Raiders which had accumulated 280 points for the season with 0 points allowed. In SMTYFA a forfeit goes into the record book as a standard score of 35-0.
Manchester 35 Liberty 0.
Hayes Shemwell was crowned as the SMTYFA Division 1 Homecoming King and Jodi Foster was crowned as the Homecoming Queen. The Division 1 first place Red Raiders (8-0) will face 4th place (5-3) Fayetteville City Tigers next Saturday October 26th at 10:30am in Franklin County.
Division 2 (8-9 year olds)
Treyvion Mathis was on the receiving end of two touchdown passes from Levi Scott. Mathis and Scott each had scoring runs. Xavier Foy ran for an extra point. Mathis also kicked a field goal for an extra point. The defense recovered four fumbles for the Raiders. The Patriots called an end to the game in the second quarter.
Manchester 27 Liberty 0
Levi Scott was crowned as SMTYFA Division 2 Homecoming King and Emma Still was Crowned as Homecoming Queen. The 2nd place Raiders (7-1) will face the 3rd place (5-3) Marshall County Elite next Saturday October 26th in Franklin County at 12:00pm in the SMTYFA Playoffs.
Division 3 (10-12 year olds)
Landen Abellana scored the first touchdown and the extra point and the Raiders were off to the races. Caiden Martin scored next with the extra point conversion being a two point pass from Kaysen Lowery to Tyler Martin. Caiden Martin scored again but the extra point failed. Lowery then threw a strike to Tyler Martin and Jase Cashion added the extra point. Gabriel Hambly tacked on a score with the extra point coming from Isaiah Robledo. Caiden Martin scored yet again and Lowery finished the onslaught with the extra point. The Raiders defense held the Patriots scoreless and completed a perfect regular season.
Manchester 42 Liberty 0
Tyler Martin was crowned the SMTYFA Division 3 Homecoming King and Leila Leverette was crowned as the Homecoming Queen. The Division 3 Raiders in 1st place (8-0) will rematch the 4th place Liberty Patriots next Saturday October 26th in Franklin County at 4:30pm in the SMTYFA Playoffs.
Wish all these young players the best as they head into the playoffs looking to bring home a championship or two to Manchester/Coffee County.
“GO BIG RED”