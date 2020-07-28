MYBL crowns city tournament champions

Manchester Youth Baseball League was able to complete its 2020 season with the city tournament championships Monday night. The league was delayed at the start of the season because of the COVID-19 virus.
In the 12U division, Clower Automotive came from behind with a pair of runs in the bottom of the last inning to beat Powers Storagen 7-6 and claim the championship.
It was the second win of the afternoon for Clower Automotive. They pummeled First Vision Bank 12-3 in the semi-final game that was played at 5 p.m.
Meanwhile, Star Farm ran away with the 10U championship game, beating VIAM 14-2. Brady Christian and Levi Rossman were each able to reach base four times and score four runs apiece in the rout.
Xander Meeks allowed one unearned run and struck out eight batters in three innings of work to pick up the win on the mound for State Farm.
In the 6U division, Manchester Tire and Brake beat Star Physical Therapy 15-2.