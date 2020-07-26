MYBA results from Friday, July 24

In Manchester Youth Baseball Action from Friday, July 24
18U semi finals
Expos 1, Yankees 5
Wyatt Nugent had a home run and the Yankees also picked up runs scored from Kane Davis, Brady Nugent (2) and Blake Hale.
Mets 6, Braves 2
The Mets plated four runs in the first inning and held on to drop the Christiana Braves.
10U
State Farm 12, Chico’s Bail Bonds 0
Every player in the State Farm lineup was able to score at least one run, including Hyatt Moss, who scored twice behind a single and a triple at the plate. Brady Christian also scored a pair of runs after drawing two walks.
First National Bank 7, VIAM 9
Bryce Spencer lifted a two run homerun and also walked and scored to help led VIAM to a 9-7 win over First National Bank.
8U
Freedom Automotive 18, KK’s 3
Dr. Jay 24, Lions Club 11
12U
Shelter 3, Powers Storage 5
Brycen Campbell struck out six batters and limited Shelter Insurance to three runs from the mound, all in the fourth inning, to lead Powers Storage to a 5-3 win.