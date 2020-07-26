MYBA results from Friday, July 24

In Manchester Youth Baseball Action from Friday, July 24

18U semi finals

Expos 1, Yankees 5

Wyatt Nugent had a home run and the Yankees also picked up runs scored from Kane Davis, Brady Nugent (2) and Blake Hale.

Mets 6, Braves 2

The Mets plated four runs in the first inning and held on to drop the Christiana Braves.

10U

State Farm 12, Chico’s Bail Bonds 0

Every player in the State Farm lineup was able to score at least one run, including Hyatt Moss, who scored twice behind a single and a triple at the plate. Brady Christian also scored a pair of runs after drawing two walks.

First National Bank 7, VIAM 9

Bryce Spencer lifted a two run homerun and also walked and scored to help led VIAM to a 9-7 win over First National Bank.

8U

Freedom Automotive 18, KK’s 3

Dr. Jay 24, Lions Club 11

12U

Shelter 3, Powers Storage 5

Brycen Campbell struck out six batters and limited Shelter Insurance to three runs from the mound, all in the fourth inning, to lead Powers Storage to a 5-3 win.

  • Harrison of Lions Club fields a ground ball on Tuesday in 8U action of the Manchester Youth Baseball Association
  • Kameron Smusz of the Christiana Braves rips a single on Tuesday in 18U action of the Manchester Youth Baseball Association
  • Draven Andrews of First Vision Bank snags a pop fly on Tuesday in 12U action of the Manchester Youth Baseball Association
  • Kaden Brewer of Chico’s Bail Bonds delivers a pitch on Tuesday in 10U action of the Manchester Youth Baseball Association