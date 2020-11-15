MVFREE: Braves’ Freeman wins NL MVP

Nearly a decade after picking up his phone to hear Chipper Jones say, “I think it’s time we start to hang out,” Freddie Freeman can now compare MVP Awards with the Hall of Fame third baseman.
Freeman was named the National League MVP when the balloting results were announced on Thursday night. The 31-year-old first baseman became the first Braves player to win an MVP Award since Jones in 1999.
