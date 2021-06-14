Munn, Turner to participate in softball all-star games Thursday

Coffee County Lady Raiders Justus Turner and Keri Munn, who graduated in May, will participate in the Tennessee Softball Coaches Association All-Star games on Thursday at Riverdale High School.
The schedule is as follows: Middle Tennessee will play East Tennessee at 10 a.m., West Tennessee Will play East Tennessee at 12:30 p.m., Middle vs. West at 3 p.m.
Admission charge of $5 and children six and under are free.
Turner was a key cog in the Lady Raider softball offense this spring – hitting .379 with 7 home runs and 9 doubles. Munn was 27-4 in the circle and signed to play at MTSU. She struck out 277 batters in 178 innings of work.