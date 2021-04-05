Munn tosses shutout, knocks in 3 as Lady Raiders roll past Lawrence County

It’s no secret that Keri Munn is dangerous in the circle for the Coffee County Lady Raider softball team.
On Monday night in Lawrence County, the senior showed off her skills at the plate. Munn knocked in three runs to help her cause and tossed seven shutout innings as the Lady Raiders went to Lawrenceburg and left with a 7-0 District 8-AAA win.
Munn was once again solid in the circle, allowing just six hits through seven innings. She walked one and struck out 10 Lady Wildcat batters to pick up the win.
At the plate, Coffee County broke the 0-0 tie in the top of the fifth inning. Kaitlyn Davis singled to center field to score Madison Pruitt. Kiya Ferrell also came around to score on the throw. Munn followed that with a single to score Chesnie Cox and Davis.
The Lady Raiders exteded the lead in the seventh. Davis sent Ferrell across the plate on a sacrifice fly, followed by an RBI single by Munn. Davis also finished with three RBIs. Senior Justus Turner doubled to center field to score Shelton and push the lead to 7-0.
The win improves Coffee County to 12-0 on the season. The Lady Raiders will travel to Columbia for a 5:30 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday.