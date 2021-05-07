Munn tosses perfect game as Lady Raiders open District tournament with win

Keri Munn was perfect Friday. And the Coffee County offense was nearly perfect, too.
Munn tossed a perfect game and the Lady Raiders ripped 15 hits and plated 10 runs to blowout Shelbyville 10-0 in six innings Friday night in Manchester.
The win advances Coffee County to the winner’s bracket finals of the District 8-AAA tournament – which will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday night against Lawrence County. That game will be played at Lincoln County, this year’s tournament host site. A win in that game would put CHS in the district championship game.
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE REPLAY.
Friday night in Manchester, Munn was literally unhittable in the circle for CHS. She struck out 12 batters in six innings. She only progressed to a 3-ball count three times.
Meanwhile, the Lady Raiders punished Shelbyville at the plate.
Haidyn Campbell had 2 doubles, Emily Schuster doubled and Kiya Ferrell also had a double. Ferrell finished with 3 RBIs. Madison Pruitt added 3 hits – all singles – and a pair of RBIs. Chesnie Cox added 2 hits and an RBI, Justus Turner had an RBI on a bunt, Schuster knocked in one and Campbell sent one across the plate on her first double of the game.
CHS improves to 26-4-1 on the season with the win.