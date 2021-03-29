Munn tosses no hitter; Turner, Davis homer in Lady Raider blowout

Coffee County Central got home runs from Justus Turner and Kaitlyn Davis and a no-hit performance in the circle form Keri Munn in a 14-0 blowout of Franklin County’s Rebelettes on the road Monday night – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.
Munn was nearly perfect in the circle for Coffee County. She didn’t allow a single hit and struck out 14 Rebelette batters. A lone walk stood in the way of the perfect game.
Meanwhile, Coffee County was smashing at the plate. Madison Pruitt, Davis and Chesnie Cox all had doubles on the night to add to the extra base hit parade.
Driving in runs were Munn, Turner (2), Eliza Carden (2), Haidyn Campbell and Olivia Evans.
Coffee County led 1-0 going into the third before exploding at the plate – sending 5 runs across in the third, 3 in the fourth and 5 in the fifth. CHS outhit Franklin County 13-0. The Rebelletes committed 5 defensive errors.
Coffee County improves to 11-0 on the season with the win and will play Lincoln County Tuesday in Fayetteville.