Munn nominated for Tennessean softball player of the year; McWhorter named Coach of the Year

Postseason accolades continue to pour in for members of the Coffee County Central High School Lady Raider softball team following the team’s state runner up finish last month.
Keri Munn, who graduated in May, has been named to the Tennessean All-Midstate Team and is one of six nominees for Tennessean Softball Player of the Year.
The MTSU signee was 27-4 in the circle for Coffee County through the 2021 season, striking out 268 batters.
CHS softball head coach Brandon McWhorter also picked up some postseason hardware – named the Tennessean Coach of the Year. McWhorter just completed his fourth season as Lady Raider head coach.
Coffee County’s softball team compiled a 34-7-1 record during the 2021 season, finishing as state runner up in a deep run at the TSSAA Spring Fling in May.