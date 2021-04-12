Munn no-hits Pioneers in 7-0 Lady Raider win

Keri Munn was unhittable Monday night. Again.
The senior right-hander tossed a no-hitter against visiting Warren County and the Central High School Lady Raiders ripped off 15 hits on their way to a 7-0 shutout win in Manchester.
In a game you heard live on Thunder Radio, Coffee County bust the game open with a 5-run fifth inning.
Justus Turner and Brianna Shelton each had three-hit nights. Shelton scored a pair of runs. Meanwhile, Turner’s 3-hit performance included a double off the top of the fence for a pair of RBIs. She also scored a run. Turner, Shelton and Munn were named Mid-Tenn Turf Players of the Game by Thunder Radio.
Olivia Evans also had an RBI – coming on a triple in the second inning. Kiya Ferrell also scored when she reached on an error in the first inning. She later picked up an RBI. Kaitlyn Davis also had a hit and an RBi for CHS.
Munn finished the night with 7 strikeouts and 2 walks – she also hit a batter. She improves to 14-0 in the circle. The Lady Raiders improve to 18-2-1 overall with the win.
Coffee County will host Shelbyville at 7 p.m. Tuesday – a team Coffee County beat 13-0 back on March 22 in Shelbyville.
See more photos below and full gallery on our Facebook page here.