Munn named Middle Tennessee Miss Softball by TNSCA

Another week and another postseason award for Coffee County Central Lady Raider Keri Munn.
The recent CHS graduate led the Lady Raiders to their deepest postseason run in program history, finishing AAA State Runner Up last month.
Now Munn has been named Tennessee Softball Coaches Association Class AAA Middle Tennessee Miss Softball.
Last week Munn was selected to play in the TNSCA All-Star Game on June 17 at Riverdale High School.
As a senior, Munn was 27-4 for Coffee County in the circle with a microscopic 0.78 ERA. She allowed just 20 earned runs over 178 innings worked. She struck out 277 opposing batters.
Munn has signed to play at MTSU next year.
