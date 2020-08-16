Multiple area fall sports teams in action Monday

Monday is a full slate of game for area teams.
The Coffee County Central High School Golf teams will be hosting Tullahoma and Franklin County at WillowBrook Golf Course. Tee time is set for 1 p.m.
The Coffee County Middle School Lady Raider volleyball team looks to improve to 3-0 on the year as it travels to Harris Middle in Shelbyville for a 5 p.m. start.
Westwood Middle School’s Lady Rocket soccer team is opening its season at North Franklin at 6:30 p.m.
And the Central High School Lady Raider volleyball team opens its season at 6 p.m. against Warren County at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. Thunder Radio will be on hand for that match as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series.