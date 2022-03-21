MS SCOREBOARD: Raider baseball remains perfect; CMS softball beats Westwood

Coffee Middle School’s Red Raiders remain unbeaten in conference play with a 6-4 win over South Monday night in Manchester.
Coffee County ended up with 2 RBIs from Yancer – including a walkoff double to give the Raides the win.
The Raiders also go an RBI and a hit from Landan Abellana and an RBI out of AJ Schuster, who walked twice.
Abellana picked up the win in relief – allowing no runs over two 1/3 innings work. Caleb Crouch got a no decision – he struck out 7 batters and allowed 2 earned runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings work.
Coffee Middle Softball 9, Westwood 1
The CMS Lady Raiders breezed past Westwood in a cross-town rivalry Monday, 9-1.
Kaylee Buckley earned the win in the circle for Coffee County – striking out 4 batters and allowing just three hits over five innings of work.
Westwood’s Lily Norman was tagged with the loss. She allowed 9 runs (only 1 earned) and 10 hits while striking out 6 Lady Raider batters over 7 innings. Westwood’s defense committed four errors.
For the Lady Raiders, Ella Arnold and Taylor McBride each had two RBIs at the plate. Arnold tripled and Buckley and Maggie Montgomery added doubles.
Westwood had one extra base hit – a triple from Jules Ferrell.