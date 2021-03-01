MOVING ON: Lady Raiders win region quarterfinal game, will host semi-finals Tuesday

The countdown continues.
The Central High School Lady Raiders entered Monday night’s Region 4-AAA quarterfinals against Rockvale needing 3 more wins to reach the TSSAA state tournament.
Now it’s just 2.
The Lady Raiders dominated the paint against Rockvale, getting 20 points from sophomore Chloe Gannon and 19 from Bella Vinson in a 54-27 beating of Rockvale.
The win advances the Lady Raiders (28-1 overall) to the region semi-finals on Tuesday (March 2) against Oakland. That game will be 7 p.m. at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium. Purchase tickets here.
Monday night against Rockvale, the Lady Raiders dominated from the onset – leading 16-7 after one quarter, and 26-11 at the halftime break. Both teams substituted liberally late.
Jalie Ruehling and Elli Chumley each added 5 points for Coffee County. Emma Fulks pitched in 3 points and Alivia Reel 3. Faith Anderson led the way for Rockvale with 17 points.
Thunder Radio photos by Holly Peterson