Motlow Outstanding Athlete Awards Presented at Student Recognition Day
Pictured, l-r: Hannah Feaster, soccer; Haley Hinshaw, softball; Josh Endicott, men’s basketball; Sam Stohr, baseball; and Janna Lewis, women’s basketball. [Photo by Motlow CC]
Five Motlow State student-athletes received the 2019 Outstanding Athlete Award for their respective sports at the Motlow Student Recognition Day ceremony held on the Moore County campus. Each not only excelled in the classroom, but on the court, field and pitch as well. Josh Endicott was named the Defensive Player of the Year in the TCCAA, Janna Lewis was a 2nd Team All-American and the Co-Player of the Year in the conference, and Sam Stohr was named all-conference. Hannah Feaster, of Franklin County was a Presidential scholar with a 4.0 grade point average, and former Coffee County Lady Raider softball player Haley Hinshaw was a two-year starter and locker room leader for the Lady Bucks.